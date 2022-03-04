Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

