Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $839.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $957.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

