Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.97 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

