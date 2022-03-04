Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

