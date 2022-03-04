Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,186 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth $12,699,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 649.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119,465 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

