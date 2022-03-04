Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.64. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

