Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.27 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

