Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,444.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

