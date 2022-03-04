Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,780,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,151,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,823,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

