Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,798 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $1,841,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.72 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

