Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.