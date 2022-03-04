Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

