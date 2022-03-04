Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.