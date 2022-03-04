Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $9.75. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 2,570 shares trading hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05.
About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
