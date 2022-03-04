Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

