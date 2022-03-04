Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 776,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 172,341 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.88 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.02%.

Several research firms have commented on AHH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

