Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $208.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,019,611 shares of company stock worth $207,158,028. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

