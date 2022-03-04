Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 132 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK opened at $280.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.75 and a 52-week high of $282.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.84 and a 200 day moving average of $228.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

