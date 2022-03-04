Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,504 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 126.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.