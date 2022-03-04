Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80.

