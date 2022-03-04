Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

