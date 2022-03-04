Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Catalent by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

