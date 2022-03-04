CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 12,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,456. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 183,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

