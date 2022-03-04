CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCDBF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

CCDBF stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

3 Stocks Set to Double
CCL Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.