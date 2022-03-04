CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCDBF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF stock opened at $45.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.