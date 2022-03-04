Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

