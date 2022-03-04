Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($74.16) to €67.00 ($75.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $45.85 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.