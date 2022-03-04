Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €66.00 ($74.16) to €67.00 ($75.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $45.85 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.
