Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the January 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.34 on Friday. Centamin has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

