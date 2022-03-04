CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 111,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

