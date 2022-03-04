Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,773,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $55.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

