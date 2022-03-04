Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 614,512 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

IPOF stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

