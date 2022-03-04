Centiva Capital LP Purchases 266,196 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,196 shares during the quarter. TWO accounts for about 0.6% of Centiva Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in TWO were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TWO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in TWO by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TWO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TWO by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWOA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. two has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

