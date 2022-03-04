Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.