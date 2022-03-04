Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 94 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 87 ($1.17) to GBX 94 ($1.26) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.21).

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.94 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.50 ($0.99). 19,827,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,648,186. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.19.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

