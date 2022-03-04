Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $30.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
