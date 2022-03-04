Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $30.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

