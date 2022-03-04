Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Certara updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.480-$0.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.48-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $20.73 on Friday. Certara has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,943,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,389 shares of company stock worth $13,701,511. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

