Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

