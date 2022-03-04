Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $373,000.

Shares of VTWV opened at $139.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $156.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

