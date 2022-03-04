Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $132.88 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $123.43 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

