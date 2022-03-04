Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baidu by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $279.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

