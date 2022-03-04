Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,857 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

