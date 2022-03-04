Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,702 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000.

IHE stock opened at $186.16 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $170.37 and a twelve month high of $201.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.63 and a 200-day moving average of $190.31.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

