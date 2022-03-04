Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.