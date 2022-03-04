Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $340,000 in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 65.6% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 334,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 132,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

QQQE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $90.21.

