Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,560,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,951,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $121.83 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

