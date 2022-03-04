Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.