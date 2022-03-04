Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 583 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

