Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,693 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

