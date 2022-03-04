Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 645 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lyft were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $2,893,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $6,170,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 77.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

