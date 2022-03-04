Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

