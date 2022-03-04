Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of LAMR opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.