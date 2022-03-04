Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,754 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 210,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

